Trump Hits Chicago Mayor for False D.C. Crime Stats

The dissemination of misinformation on Washington, D.C., crime statistics and arrests is being exported to Democrats in other cities, according to President Donald Trump.

Trump hit Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson for propagating fake news by claiming "only nine people have been arrested" in D.C. under the president's crackdown on crime, homelessness, and illegal immigration.

"The incompetent mayor of Chicago just stated that, in D.C. — where crime has been brought down to almost nothing, there have been no murders in 9 days, something which hasn't happened in years, and people are safe again — only nine people have been arrested: That is wrong, hundreds of criminals have been held, captured, and arrested, and their guns have been taken away," Trump wrote Monday on Truth Social.

"DC IS SAFE AND BOOMING!!!"

The ongoing exchange between Trump and the Democrat mayor of Chicago comes after the president on Friday said Chicago is "a mess" and "next" for planned National Guard deployments to make the cities clean and safe in the worst of the Democrat-run cities in America.

The Pentagon has reportedly been quietly planning a military deployment to Chicago for weeks, and preparations could lead to the mobilization of several thousand National Guard troops as early as September, sources told The Washington Post.

Trump told reporters Chicago will "likely be our next" focus following the deployment of 2,000 federal troops and National Guard forces in D.C. to combat crime, homelessness, and illegal immigration. He later added New York could follow.

Johnson dismissed the suggestion as "uncalled for" and warned against any "unlawful deployment" of troops in his city. Three other Illinois Democrats, Gov. JB Pritzker and Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, likewise opposed Trump's law-and-order assistance, with Durbin calling it "political theater" and Duckworth labeling it a misuse of the military.

Despite sharp criticism from Democrats, Trump has long targeted Chicago over violent crime, comparing the city to a "war zone" and threatening to "send in the feds" since his first term.

On the D.C. crime stats, a disinformation and propaganda campaign that Trump laments has spread to Chicago's mayor, the Justice Department had expanded its investigation into alleged manipulation of crime numbers by D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro Police Commander Michael Pulliam was placed on leave in May amid allegations he altered crime data. Federal officials are now expected to examine whether other local officials were involved.

"D.C. gave fake crime numbers in order to create a false illusion of safety," Trump wrote on Truth Social last week. "This is a very bad and dangerous thing to do, and they are under serious investigation for so doing! Until 4 days ago, Washington, D.C., was the most unsafe 'city' in the United States, and perhaps the world.

"Now, in just a short period of time, it is perhaps the safest, and getting better every single hour! People are flocking to D.C. again, and soon, the beautification will begin!"

Trump has been critical of D.C. Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser, saying she won't be mayor for long if the disinformation continues.

"Mayor Muriel Bowser must immediately stop giving false and highly inaccurate crime figures, or bad things will happen, including a complete and total Federal takeover of the City!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

"Washington D.C. will soon be great again!!!"

Trump has also been critical of the Democrat strangleholds of New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Baltimore, rebuking leftist rule, sanctuary states and cities, and cashless bail policies leading to lawlessness, crime, violence, and dirty and dangerous streets.

"Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland has asked, in a rather nasty and provocative tone, that I 'walk the streets of Maryland' with him," Trump wrote Sunday in a Truth Social rebuke. "I assume he is talking about out of control, crime ridden, Baltimore? As president, I would much prefer that he clean up this crime disaster before I go there for a 'walk.'

"Wes Moore's record on crime is a very bad one, unless he fudges his figures on crime like many of the other 'blue states' are doing," Trump continued. "But if Wes Moore needs help, like Gavin Newscum did in L.A., I will send in the 'troops,' which is being done in nearby D.C., and quickly clean up the crime.

"After only one week, there is no crime and no murder in D.C.! When it is like that in Baltimore, I will proudly 'walk the streets' with the failing, because of crime, governor of Maryland.

"P.S. Baltimore is ranked the 4th worst city in the nation in crime & murder. Stop talking and get to work, Wes. I'll then see you on the streets!!!"