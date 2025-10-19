Trump Vows to Make San Francisco 'Great Again'

President Donald Trump identified a new Democrat-run city to save from crime, anti-policing policies, illegal immigration, homelessness, and general decay: San Francisco.

"I think they want us in San Francisco. San Francisco was truly one of the great cities of the world, and then 15 years ago it went wrong," Trump said in a televised interview Sunday. "It went woke.

"But we're going to go to San Francisco, and we're going to make it great. We're going to make it great. It'll be great again.

"San Francisco's a great city. It won't be great if it keeps going like this."

Trump famously stated on the 2024 campaign trail that "everything woke turns to s**t," stopping short of repeating that vulgarity Sunday.

"Remember my statement? Anything woke is," Trump said before the host interjected "broke."

"I used a filthy word," Trump said to laughs. "Well, broken is another word.

"I won't say it again, but it's true. Nothing changes."

Trump talked about using "legal force" through the Insurrection Act to save Democrat-run cities seeking to obstruct federal desires of law and order against Democrat-forced decay, according to Trump.

"And don't forget — and I haven't used it — but don't forget I can use the Insurrection Act: 50% of the presidents almost have used that, and that's unquestioned power," Trump added. "I choose not to. I'd rather do this. But I'm met constantly by fake politicians, politicians that think that, you know, it's not like part of the radical-left movement to have safety.

"These cities have to be safe. Our cities that are Democrat-run exclusively, just about, are unsafe cities. They're a disaster. And I'm going to save the cities."