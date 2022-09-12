Survey: Violent Crime Tops Reasons Chinese Would Shun Travel To US

Violent crime is a top concern for Chinese tourists considering travel to the United States, a new survey showed.

The Morning Consult survey found that among the 35% of Chinese adults who describe themselves as "somewhat" or "very" interested in traveling to the United States, a staggering 93% say they are so worried about violent crime that they might ultimately forgo a visit, compared with 73% of Chinese adults overall.

Violent crime is the top concern for the interested travelers, outpacing even worries about terrorism or bias, the survey found. Of those interested in U.S. travel, 6 out of 10 say violent crime is a major reason to reconsider a trip — outpacing other potentially prohibitive concerns like COVID exposure, cost, and deteriorating U.S.-China relations, the survey found.

According to Morning Consult, those who've seen, read, or heard about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, are also far more likely to cite violent crime as a reason not to travel to the United States. The survey showed that 74% of Chinese adults who'd heard "a lot" or "some" about Uvalde cite gun violence as a major reason to avoid U.S. travel compared with 57% of the general population who say the same.

Here's a breakdown of major reasons Chinese travelers say they'd avoid visiting the United States:

Violent crime and COVID: 57%

Terrorism: 52%

Anti-China bias among locals: 44%

U.S. relations with China: 43%

Petty crime: 36%

U.S. political climate: 35%

Cost of travel: 31%

Gun violence in the United States that sometimes dominates news coverage isn't the only reason people in China are so aware of it. Axios noted it often makes front-page headlines in China too, with the Chinese media pointing to it as an example of a supposed link between chaos and democracy.

The new survey data "shows that alarmist, consistent coverage of all the violent things that happen in the U.S. might be influencing Chinese people's thinking, with industry effects," Scott Moskowitz of Morning Consult told Axios.