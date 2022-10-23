Man Barricades Himself and 2 Kids Inside US Army Base

A “barricade situation” involving two children held hostage at a U.S. Army base in Fort Belvoir has been resolved peacefully, according to the official Twitter account of Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia.

The base tweeted before 1 p.m. that law enforcement, the FBI, and local police had responded “to a barricade situation” Sunday morning.

Fort Belvoir law enforcement, FBI Washington Field Office’s (WFO) National Capital Response Squad, and local police responded to the ongoing barricade situation at around 8 a.m.

According to officials, an adult male was taken into custody just before 3 p.m. He had threatened to take his own life if police attempted to enter the home.

The FBI WFO and Fort Belvoir Army Community services are providing victim assistance services to all of those in need.

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is taking the lead in investigating the incident.

