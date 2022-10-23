×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: crime | barricade | fort belvoir | hostage

Man Barricades Himself and 2 Kids Inside US Army Base

By    |   Sunday, 23 October 2022 06:06 PM EDT

A “barricade situation” involving two children held hostage at a U.S. Army base in Fort Belvoir has been resolved peacefully, according to the official Twitter account of Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia.

The base tweeted before 1 p.m. that law enforcement, the FBI, and local police had responded “to a barricade situation” Sunday morning.

Fort Belvoir law enforcement, FBI Washington Field Office’s (WFO) National Capital Response Squad, and local police responded to the ongoing barricade situation at around 8 a.m.

According to officials, an adult male was taken into custody just before 3 p.m. He had threatened to take his own life if police attempted to enter the home.

The FBI WFO and Fort Belvoir Army Community services are providing victim assistance services to all of those in need.

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is taking the lead in investigating the incident.

Related Stories:

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A "barricade situation" involving two children held hostage at a U.S. Army base in Fort Belvoir has been resolved peacefully, according to the official Twitter account of Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia.
crime, barricade, fort belvoir, hostage
165
2022-06-23
Sunday, 23 October 2022 06:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved