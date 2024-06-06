Cricket: US Stuns Pakistan in 'Super Over' at T20 World Cup

The United States beat Pakistan in a super over in Dallas on Thursday to achieve one of the biggest upsets in Twenty20 World Cup history and secure its second win of the tournament.

Pakistan, the 2009 champions, recovered from a poor start to score 159-7 but the U.S. scored 14 runs from its final over to finish on 159-3 and send the match to a super over.

The tournament co-hosts made 18-1, helped by two wides from Pakistan, before restricting their opponents to 13-1 to seal a famous victory.

"It's a big achievement beating Pakistan and playing for the first time," U.S. captain and player of the match Monank Patel said.

"The way we played today I'm really proud of the boys and it was a complete team effort from ball one to the last ball."

Pakistan captain Babar Azam bemoaned his side's batting performance.

"We didn't capitalize with the bat and they took a lot of momentum. We lost back-to-back wickets in the middle overs. As a batting unit you need to step up, you need to create partnerships and we didn't do that," Babar said.

"Credit to USA, they performed so well today. They were better than us in all aspects of the game."