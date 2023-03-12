×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: crematorium | investigation | california | license

Suspended Crematorium Hid Bodies in Warehouse

a crematorium furnace

A crematorium furnace (AP File)

By    |   Sunday, 12 March 2023 09:51 PM EDT

In a grim discovery earlier this month, six bodies and 154 cremated remains were found in a California warehouse, sparking an investigation into the deceased and the business linked to the remains, WKBN reported Saturday.

The warehouse, located in Hayward, California, was connected to Oceanview Cremations, a crematorium that had its business license suspended five years ago, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Despite the suspension and a ban on storing remains on its premises, the California Cemetery and Funeral Board notified the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau on Feb. 28 that Oceanview Cremations was still in operation.

The following day, investigators from the bureau went to the warehouse and recovered the remains, which were taken in by Oceanview Cremations in 2020 and 2021. Five of the bodies were identified, but the owner of Oceanview Cremations, Robert Smith, could not provide "viable information" about the location of death or next of kin for the sixth individual.

Authorities contacted the families of the identified bodies, who reported that their attempts to contact Smith about their loved ones had gone unanswered. Some said they believed their relatives' remains had already been cremated or scattered at sea as requested.

Oceanview Cremations has garnered a reputation for poor service. According to one Yelp reviewer, Smith had taken her money and failed to respond to more than 100 emails and daily phone calls. Another warned potential customers to "be ready to be angry, confused, gaslit, and lied to."

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau took possession of two of the bodies discovered in the warehouse, while a county-contracted funeral home took the other four bodies and the 154 cremated remains. The investigation into Oceanview Cremations and its operations is ongoing.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
In a grim discovery earlier this month, six bodies and 154 cremated remains were found in a California warehouse, sparking an investigation into the deceased and the business linked to the remains, WKBN reported Saturday.
crematorium, investigation, california, license
285
2023-51-12
Sunday, 12 March 2023 09:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved