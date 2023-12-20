CRC Poll: Most Say They're Squeezed by Bidenomics

A new poll that shows that about half of Americans feel financially worse this year compared to last year under President Joe Biden's economic policies.

The survey, conducted by CRC Research and shared with the Washington Examiner, found that just under half of respondents are in a "worse position" to purchase presents for the holidays this year compared to last year.

49% in a worse position

43% in a better position

The poll also found that 81% of Americans worry that they won't have enough money to retire, while 52% said they are currently considering retirement.

"Ordinary Americans are far worse off than one year ago due to the consequences of Bidenomics. Bidenflation has caused a cost-of-living crisis. The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes in response have made credit more expensive and difficult to attain," Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of the conservative advocacy group the Job Creators Network, said in a statement to the Washington Examiner on Wednesday.

"It's harder and harder to make ends meet, especially for women who generally manage household finances. President Biden and the liberal media continue to claim the economy is great, but real Americans, as this poll reiterates, know otherwise," Ortiz added.