Tags: crc poll | economy | bidenomics

CRC Poll: Most Say They're Squeezed by Bidenomics

By    |   Wednesday, 20 December 2023 11:11 AM EST

A new poll that shows that about half of Americans feel financially worse this year compared to last year under President Joe Biden's economic policies.

The survey, conducted by CRC Research and shared with the Washington Examiner, found that just under half of respondents are in a "worse position" to purchase presents for the holidays this year compared to last year.

  • 49% in a worse position
  • 43% in a better position

The poll also found that 81% of Americans worry that they won't have enough money to retire, while 52% said they are currently considering retirement.

"Ordinary Americans are far worse off than one year ago due to the consequences of Bidenomics. Bidenflation has caused a cost-of-living crisis. The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes in response have made credit more expensive and difficult to attain," Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of the conservative advocacy group the Job Creators Network, said in a statement to the Washington Examiner on Wednesday.

"It's harder and harder to make ends meet, especially for women who generally manage household finances. President Biden and the liberal media continue to claim the economy is great, but real Americans, as this poll reiterates, know otherwise," Ortiz added.

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
