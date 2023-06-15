×
Tags: crash | canada | elderly | disabled

Horror Truck Crash Kills at Least 15 in Canada

Thursday, 15 June 2023 06:30 PM EDT

At least 15 people were killed in the Canadian prairie province of Manitoba on Thursday after a semi-trailer truck hit a vehicle normally used to carry elderly and disabled people, the Winnipeg Free Press newspaper said.

The crash occurred near the town of Carberry in southwestern Manitoba, 105 miles west of Winnipeg, the report said. If the death toll is confirmed, it would represent one of the most lethal road accidents in recent Canadian history.

The Winnipeg Free Press said the second vehicle was operated by Handi-Transit, which transports the elderly and those with disabilities. The CTV network also said 15 people had died.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said all available resources were being deployed to the scene. Manitoba health authorities said "mass casualty response" was under way.

In neighboring Saskatchewan, 16 people died in April 2018 after a truck hit a bus transporting a junior hockey team on a rural road. The truck driver was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2019.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
