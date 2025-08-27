WH Aide: Cracker Barrel Restored Logo After Trump Call

Cracker Barrel abandoned its new logo following a call with the White House, where executives thanked President Donald Trump for his involvement in the matter, a West Wing staffer said Wednesday.

Deputy White House chief of staff Taylor Budowich said Tuesday evening that he received a call from the restaurant chain thanking the president for weighing in on the debate over its "original" logo, during which Trump recommended the company return to its original design.

"I appreciated the call earlier this evening with @CrackerBarrel," he wrote on X. "They thanked President Trump for weighing in on the issue of their iconic 'original' logo."

Budowich added that the restaurant chain "wanted the President to know that they heard him, along with customer response (the ultimate poll), and would be restoring the 'Old Timer.' "

Cracker Barrel has abandoned its recently introduced logo and returned to its classic design following a week of customer backlash and political criticism.

The reversal, announced Tuesday on social media, came only days after the chain unveiled a text-only update to its longtime emblem, igniting controversy that quickly spread on social media.

Trump had weighed in on the controversy with a post on his Truth Social platform where he teased the return of the traditional logo saying the company had a "great opportunity" to "make Cracker Barrel a winner again."

"Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate poll), and manage the company better than ever before," Trump wrote. "They got a billion dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity. Have a major news conference today."

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares jumped more than 8% on Wednesday upon news of the return to the original branding.