Cracker Barrel's 'Woke' Menu Addition Rankles Chain's Meat-Loving Customers

Country restaurant chain Cracker Barrel has reportedly angered its base of meat-loving breakfast loyalists, through the addition of a single menu item.

There's even one customer accusation of the company turning "woke" with its menu.

In a recent Facebook post, Cracker Barrel announced it would be exploring the "new meat frontiers" of Impossible Sausage, a meat substitute that has the appearance of sausage — at least to the untrained eye.

Cracker Barrel's Facebook post also read, "Experience the out of this world flavor of Impossible™ Sausage Made From Plants next time you Build Your Own Breakfast."

The Impossible sausage was rolled out in 50 Cracker Barrel restaurants last year, as the company looks to expand its menu to vegetarians.

In a statement released to USA Today, Cracker Barrel's corporate team said, "We're always exploring opportunities to expand how our guests experience breakfast and provide choices to satisfy every taste bud."

Cracker Barrel's Facebook announcement elicited three classifications of responses from the masses, via Facebook and Twitter: praise, dissent, and those mocking customers for passionately caring either way.

Here are some examples of the hot takes:

Praise

Facebook user #1 wrote: "I am so grateful for you adding this to your menu. I have a reason to return to your restaurant after going vegetarian and now vegan for the benefit of myself and all living things, including our planet. Thank you."

Facebook user #2 said: "Thank you for adding a plant-based fake meat option to the menu. Each year more and more people are going plant-based for the animals, for their health, and/or for the planet."

Dissent

Facebook user #3 wrote: "YOU CAN TAKE MY PORK SAUSAGE WHEN YOU PRY IT FROM MY COLD, DEAD HANDS. DON'T TREAD ON MY PORK!"

Facebook user #4 said: "Bad choice. Do your research."

Facebook user #5 said he orders "the double meat breakfast" at every turn. He also suggested Cracker Barrel's VP of marketing should be fired, calling the offering "a woke social experiment based on ideology and not business."

Twitter user #1 wrote: "I had the Impossible sausage in Texarkana — overcooked, dried out, burned. Better teach your folks how to cook!"

Mocking

Twitter user #2 wrote: "Funny how the ones making the most noise about Cracker Barrel's new impossible sausage are the ones who would most benefit from a change in their eating habits. #CrackerBarrel"

Twitter user #3 says: "And it's just such a broad mindset, this inflexibility. Same kind of people getting mad at Cracker Barrel for having Impossible sausage on the menu. Just shut up and don't (expletive) order it, you dorks!"

And Twitter user #4 wrote: "This is getting ridiculous. #CrackerBarrel has now kidnapped my family in order to get me to eat their impossible sausage. Thanks [President] Biden."