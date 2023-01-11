Consumer Product Safety Commission: No Plans to Ban Gas Stoves

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has no plans to ban gas stoves, the agency's chair said.

Alex Hoehn-Saric took to Twitter to "set the record straight" after comments by CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka that ignited a political firestorm.

"Contrary to recent media reports, I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the @USCPSC has no proceeding to do so," Hoehn-Saric tweeted with an attached full statement.

Trumka told Bloomberg News in a story published Monday that a ban on gas stoves was possible amid rising concern about harmful indoor air pollutants.

"This is a hidden hazard," Trumka told Bloomberg. "Any option is on the table. Products that can't be made safe can be banned."

The use of gas stoves has become a political issue, with many Democrats seeking to reduce the burning of fossil fuels while many Republicans fear government overreach.

New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced a proposal that would make New York the first state to ban natural gas heaters and appliances in new buildings, Bloomberg reported.

New York City's City Council already has approved a bill banning gas hookups in new buildings, The New York Times reported.

About 40% of Americans use natural gas stoves.

Gas stoves emit nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and fine particulate matter at levels deemed unsafe by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the World Health Organization, according to Bloomberg News.

"Research indicates that emissions from gas stoves can be hazardous, and the CPSC is looking for ways to reduce related indoor air quality hazards," said Hoehn-Saric, who then reiterated the words in his tweet before continuing.

"CPSC is researching gas emissions in stoves and exploring new ways to address health risks. CPSC also is actively engaged in strengthening voluntary safety standards for gas stoves.

"And later this spring, we will be asking the public to provide us with information about gas stove emissions and potential solutions for reducing any associated risks. This is part of our product safety mission – learning about hazards and working to make products safer."