CPAC Accuses Target of Partnering With 'Satanist'

Conservative Political Action Coalition Chair Matt Schlapp on Thursday hit out at Target for partnering with artist Erik Carnell and accusing him of being a "satanist."

Schlapp, in an open letter to Target, claims that Carnell is "a self-declared ‘satanist,’" who "openly flaunts his anti-Christian agenda posting that ‘Satan respects pronouns,’ selling items with phrases like, ‘Trans Witches for Abortion,’ and participating in a ‘satanic flea market’ in London called an ‘anti-Christmas fayre.’"

Carnell, a British designer, created a collection for Target that included shirts, pins, and bags with pro-LGBTQ+ messages. Some contained references to Satan, such as a pin that reads, “Satan respects pronouns,” which Carnell told the Daily Dot are jokes.

“I don’t believe in Satan. I don’t believe in the Bible … . It’s a metaphor,” he said.

The letter also criticizes Target for its Pride Month line of products, and for “paying to facilitate out-of-state abortions for your employees.”

Schlapp concluded: “In the past, Target has relied on center-right and conservative organizations to further policies that benefited Target, its shareholders, and its customers. And when anti-capitalist politicians and activists attacked the company for its success and profitability, we stepped up to defend Target.

"However, we can no longer tolerate your leftist policy agenda — particularly when it facilitates demonic messaging and the destruction of the American family.”

The New York Post reports that Target’s stock has dropped about 12% since the controversy over its Pride collection began.