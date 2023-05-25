×
Tags: cpac | target | matt schlapp | erik carnell

CPAC Accuses Target of Partnering With 'Satanist'

the target store logo seen on a building
The Target store logo sign is seen on a building in Chicago, Illinois. (AP Photos)

By    |   Thursday, 25 May 2023 12:34 PM EDT

Conservative Political Action Coalition Chair Matt Schlapp on Thursday hit out at Target for partnering with artist Erik Carnell and accusing him of being a "satanist."

Schlapp, in an open letter to Target, claims that Carnell is "a self-declared ‘satanist,’" who "openly flaunts his anti-Christian agenda posting that ‘Satan respects pronouns,’ selling items with phrases like, ‘Trans Witches for Abortion,’ and participating in a ‘satanic flea market’ in London called an ‘anti-Christmas fayre.’"

Carnell, a British designer, created a collection for Target that included shirts, pins, and bags with pro-LGBTQ+ messages. Some contained references to Satan, such as a pin that reads, “Satan respects pronouns,” which Carnell told the Daily Dot are jokes.

“I don’t believe in Satan. I don’t believe in the Bible … . It’s a metaphor,” he said.

The letter also criticizes Target for its Pride Month line of products, and for “paying to facilitate out-of-state abortions for your employees.”

Schlapp concluded: “In the past, Target has relied on center-right and conservative organizations to further policies that benefited Target, its shareholders, and its customers. And when anti-capitalist politicians and activists attacked the company for its success and profitability, we stepped up to defend Target.

"However, we can no longer tolerate your leftist policy agenda — particularly when it facilitates demonic messaging and the destruction of the American family.”

The New York Post reports that Target’s stock has dropped about 12% since the controversy over its Pride collection began.

