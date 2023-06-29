CPAC's Schlapp: Affirmative Action Was Guise for 'Discrimination'

The Supreme Court has struck down using race as a factor in college admissions and CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp denounced the long accepted practice of "disguising racial discrimination under the name of affirmative action."

Schlapp also hailed the "triumphant return to restoring our tattered Constitution."

"President Trump deserves great credit for being the first Republican President in modern history to appoint Justices to the Supreme Court who regularly uphold our Constitution," Schlapp hailed in a lengthy statement Thursday.

"These Justices have risked their own and their family's personal safety to restore Constitutional merit against radical leftists who want to use the court to advance their woke agendas."

Still, Schlapp added, the decision remains just a first "important step" in rooting out "soft bigotry" and the guise of "equity" pitched by liberals.

"While today's decision is an important step, racial bias of all types must be eliminated from all institutions in our society, whether they go by the name of affirmative action or fall under the newest leftist moniker of 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' (DEI)," Schlapp wrote in a lengthy statement. "To do otherwise — no matter how well-intentioned — simply fosters the 'soft bigotry of low expectations.'"

Schlapp vows to lead CPAC on the front lines of protecting "human dignity, religious rights, and individual liberties," adding, "CPAC supports today's decision and will continue our fight to ensure equal justice under the law for all Americans."

"Since our founding in 1964, the Conservative Political Action Coalition (CPAC) has advanced the movement to protect human dignity, religious rights, and individual liberties," Schlapp's statement concluded. "Affirmative action wrongfully reduces an individual to their skin color while ignoring the importance of character and merit.

"Through CPAC's 'gold standard' ratings of Congress and the states, we have continually scored unconstitutional racism under the guise of race-based preferences."