CPAC Poll: Newsmax Wins 'Most Trusted' Cable Channel by Big Margin

Newsmax was voted the “most trusted” cable news outlet — beating Fox News by a wopping 34 points, a poll for the Conservative Political Action Conference showed.

The survey conducted by McLaughlin & Associates from Wednesday to Saturday — with a total of 1,478 conservatives participating — also found that Facebook and Meta mogul Mark Zuckerberg was considered the Big Tech CEO "doing the most to undermine America."

The findings showed that:

49% said they trust Newsmax as a cable news outlet.

15% said the same about Fox News.

29% chose “none” of the options as a trusted outlet.

NewsNation was selected by 2%.

CNN and MSNBC was the choice for 1% each.

On the question of which Big Tech CEO "is doing the most to undermine America:”

55% of conservatives felt Mark Zuckerberg was that person.

32% said it was Sundar Pichai of Google.

5% said it was Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.

1% said it was Tim Cook of Apple.

The survey also asked conference participants what they believed was the best way to combat “woke elites,” and found that:

46% said it would be to “give to grassroots efforts to mobilize conservatives.”

25% said it would be to “donate directly to candidates for Congress who you hope will do the right thing.”

7% said it would be to “donate to think tanks to develop conservative policies to fight the woke agenda.”

2% said it would be to “give money to the Republican National Committee.”

Participants completed the survey through the official CPAC Straw Poll Link or the App; each CPAC attendee was assigned a unique, six-digit PIN code with their registration materials and were required to enter their PIN code and surname to register.