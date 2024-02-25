CPAC Poll: Newsmax Wins 'Most Trusted' Cable Channel by Big Margin

Newsmax was voted the “most trusted” cable news outlet — beating Fox News by a wopping 34 points, a poll for the Conservative Political Action Conference showed.
The survey conducted by McLaughlin & Associates from Wednesday to Saturday — with a total of 1,478 conservatives participating — also found that Facebook and Meta mogul Mark Zuckerberg was considered the Big Tech CEO "doing the most to undermine America."
The findings showed that:
- 49% said they trust Newsmax as a cable news outlet.
- 15% said the same about Fox News.
- 29% chose “none” of the options as a trusted outlet.
- NewsNation was selected by 2%.
- CNN and MSNBC was the choice for 1% each.
On the question of which Big Tech CEO "is doing the most to undermine America:”
- 55% of conservatives felt Mark Zuckerberg was that person.
- 32% said it was Sundar Pichai of Google.
- 5% said it was Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.
- 1% said it was Tim Cook of Apple.
The survey also asked conference participants what they believed was the best way to combat “woke elites,” and found that:
- 46% said it would be to “give to grassroots efforts to mobilize conservatives.”
- 25% said it would be to “donate directly to candidates for Congress who you hope will do the right thing.”
- 7% said it would be to “donate to think tanks to develop conservative policies to fight the woke agenda.”
- 2% said it would be to “give money to the Republican National Committee.”
Participants completed the survey through the official CPAC Straw Poll Link or the App; each CPAC attendee was assigned a unique, six-digit PIN code with their registration materials and were required to enter their PIN code and surname to register.
Fran Beyer
Fran Beyer
