As COVID-19 Cases Increase, the Netherlands Reinstates Mask Mandate

The Netherlands has reinstated COVID-19 restrictions, including a mask mandate, as cases increase.

The Hill reports that the mask mandate has been reimplemented in stores and other public places. Additionally, the government is advising citizens to work from home at least half the time.

On Tuesday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte stated that the “corona pass,” which can either be COVID-19 vaccination proof or a recent negative test, will be expanded to include public places, including gyms, museums and outdoor venues. Rutte added that the government is deciding to expand the corona pass to include workplaces.

After the Dutch government eased most of its social distancing measures in September, cases have risen in the past month and reached the highest total since July, causing hospitals to make room to treat COVID-19 patients. The country’s National Institute for Health said that hospital admissions are up 31% in the past week, according to Reuters.