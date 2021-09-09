×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | covid19 | vaccine | unitedairlines

Report: United to Put Staff With Vaccine Exemptions on Unpaid Leave

Report: United to Put Staff With Vaccine Exemptions on Unpaid Leave
(Jeff Chiu/AP)

By    |   Thursday, 09 September 2021 08:09 PM

Employees of United Airlines who have been exempted from taking the coronavirus vaccine for medical or religious reasons will be placed on unpaid leave, The Epoch Times reports.

According to the news outlet, employees who applied for exemptions to United's coronavirus vaccine mandate were told in memorandums that, should their application be denied, they must become fully vaccinated within five weeks or ''be separated from the company.''

The memos added that if the applications for exemptions are accepted, those employees would be placed on ''temporary, unpaid personal leave.''

According to the memos obtained by the Times, United told employees: ''Given our focus on safety and the steep increases in COVID infections, hospitalizations, and deaths, all employees whose request is approved will be placed on temporary, unpaid personal leave on October 2 while specific safety measures for unvaccinated employees are instituted.

"We can no longer allow unvaccinated people back into the workplace until we better understand how they might interact with our customers and their vaccinated coworkers.''

Roger Gannam, assistant vice president of legal affairs at Liberty Counsel, said that the United policy is the harshest that the nonprofit legal education and policy group has seen in the United States so far.

''It certainly appears to be a bullying tactic and a continuation of United's policy of making a religious exemption as difficult as possible,'' he told the Times.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Employees of United Airlines who have been exempted from taking the coronavirus vaccine for medical or religious reasons will be placed on unpaid leave, The Epoch Times reports.
covid19, vaccine, unitedairlines
228
2021-09-09
Thursday, 09 September 2021 08:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved