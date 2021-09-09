Report: United to Put Staff With Vaccine Exemptions on Unpaid Leave

Employees of United Airlines who have been exempted from taking the coronavirus vaccine for medical or religious reasons will be placed on unpaid leave, The Epoch Times reports.

According to the news outlet, employees who applied for exemptions to United's coronavirus vaccine mandate were told in memorandums that, should their application be denied, they must become fully vaccinated within five weeks or ''be separated from the company.''

The memos added that if the applications for exemptions are accepted, those employees would be placed on ''temporary, unpaid personal leave.''

According to the memos obtained by the Times, United told employees: ''Given our focus on safety and the steep increases in COVID infections, hospitalizations, and deaths, all employees whose request is approved will be placed on temporary, unpaid personal leave on October 2 while specific safety measures for unvaccinated employees are instituted.

"We can no longer allow unvaccinated people back into the workplace until we better understand how they might interact with our customers and their vaccinated coworkers.''

Roger Gannam, assistant vice president of legal affairs at Liberty Counsel, said that the United policy is the harshest that the nonprofit legal education and policy group has seen in the United States so far.

''It certainly appears to be a bullying tactic and a continuation of United's policy of making a religious exemption as difficult as possible,'' he told the Times.