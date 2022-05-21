×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: covid19 | savings | personal finances | inflation

Americans Lost an Average of $9,000 in Savings Going Into 2022

Americans Lost an Average of $9,000 in Savings Going Into 2022
Shoppers line up early in the morning for Black Friday savings outside of a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas on November 26, 2021. (PPaul Ratje/AFP via Getty)

By    |   Saturday, 21 May 2022 02:02 PM

Americans lost an average of $9,000 going into 2022, according to a Northwestern Mutual 2022 Planning & Progress study.

The average amount of personal savings was $73,100 in 2021; in 2022, it has changed to $62,086, or about a 9% difference. The study reports that among the people surveyed, 60% say the COVID-19 pandemic has been "highly disruptive" to their finances.

Christian Mitchell, the chief customer officer at Northwestern Mutual, said "there could be several factors contributing to the drop in savings from last year, ranging from spiking inflation to people spending more as they resume some sense of normalcy in their lives. But it bears watching because while people say they plan to continue saving at an elevated rate going forward, intentions don't always follow through to action."

In a press release from Northwestern Mutual, a Harris Poll mentioned that since the pandemic, 69% of respondents said they intend to stick to a savings plan. Only about half, at 48%, said they have been able to adapt to their new economic circumstances.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Americans lost an average of $9,000 going into 2022, according to a Northwestern Mutual 2022 Planning & Progress study.
covid19, savings, personal finances, inflation
175
2022-02-21
Saturday, 21 May 2022 02:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved