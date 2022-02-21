New Orleans Mayor Seen Unmasked at Party Weeks After Reimposing Mandates

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was pictured on Friday without a mask at the Mardi Gras Ball she hosted in Gallier Hall, several weeks after reinstating mask mandates for schools and indoor public spaces in the city, Fox News reported.

According to the network, almost 100 videos were taken by a 360-degree photo booth on Friday which showed Cantrell, a Democrat, singing karaoke without a mask with two other maskless women before being deleted.

A spokesman for Cantrell, Beau Tidwell, acknowledged to Fox News there was not a ''perfect adoption of the guidelines in every instance'' at the mayor's Mardi Gras Ball.

''The mask guidelines and the vaccination requirement will remain in effect thru Mardi Gras,'' Tidwell said. ''That has not changed, and it will not change. Under the current guidelines, masks may be removed indoors while eating and drinking.

''While we did not see perfect adoption of the guidelines in every instance over the weekend, we were encouraged overall by the level of masking and vigilance we saw on the parade route and at ball events.''

The news comes after the Louisiana Supreme Court denied requests last week for a temporary restraining order and expedited hearing on a lawsuit challenging the city's mask and vaccine mandate, CBS' WAFB 9 reported.

The complaint was filed on behalf of more than 100 plaintiffs by Rodrigue & Arcuri and attorney Jimmy Faircloth of Faircloth, Melton, Sobel & Bash.

''While we are disappointed that the Louisiana Supreme Court did not recognize the immediate and irreparable harm being caused to the families and children of Louisiana in this unprecedented mandate overreach, we look forward to presenting evidence and argument in this case,'' attorney Laura Rodrigue said. ''The people of Louisiana have had enough. We certainly hope that the court will stand up for our children, our families and our businesses.''