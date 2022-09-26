Medical Journal: 17M Excess Deaths Due to COVID-19

A new report from a medical journal highlights tremendous global failures in the global response to COVID-19.

The report, which was published by The Lancet medical journal concluded from data collection methods that "as of May 31, 2022, there were 6.9 million reported deaths and 17.2 million estimated deaths from COVID-19."

Speaking to Dr. Drew Pinsky on his show "Ask Dr. Drew," former BlackRock portfolio manager and Wall Street analyst Edward Dowd made an appearance to deliver his thesis on why he believes the excess COVID-19 deaths were attributable to the COVID-19 vaccines.

Speaking on COVID deaths, Dowd says, "my theory is vaccines. Other people might come up with something else. But, the fact that we're not talking about what's currently going on — today — in September — is a 20% excess death rate across the country and in Europe ... 20%."

"Crazy," Drew chimed in. "When it should be going down. That's what's so crazy. We should've had a dip after a pandemic, which is really super crazy. And why that's not a headline, I don't know. That is simply the fact. There are excess deaths in the western world when there should be a dip. Period."

When asked by Drew what Dowd's thesis was with regard to the excess deaths, Dowd responded that he wasn't keeping it close to his chest, "I'll state it plainly."

"The vaccine is causing," Dowd paused, "the vaccine is neither safe nor effective. It's causing more deaths than a normal vaccine would at a rate we've never seen before — and disability. That's my thesis."