Vaccines Cause Conflicts in Some Families as Holidays Approach: Survey

As families prepare to gather for the holidays, many may see flare-ups or even refusals to gather at all as 1 in 5 Americans say COVID-19 vaccinations have caused major conflicts, according to a new survey conducted by PRRI-IFYC.

According to the survey, 19% report such conflicts, while 80% say their families have not seen major conflicts. Those who have seen conflicts are represented equally among religious affiliation, race, education, age and gender, according to the pollsters.

That said, Hispanic Americans, at 25%, are more likely than others to report major conflicts over vaccinations.

Twenty-five percent of unvaccinated Americans angry at people who think they have the right to tell them to get vaccinated agree with the statement that they have seen major conflict over vaccines. Only 14% of vaccinated Americans who are angry at people who refuse to get vaccinated agree with the statement.

That indicates those who are unvaccinated and angry at those who tell them to get vaccinated have seen more conflict than the second group, according to the pollsters.

Nearly 6 in 10 of those polled (59%) say that too many people use religion as an excuse to avoid vaccine requirements. Sixty percent say there are no valid religious reasons not to get the vaccine, and 45% say no one should be allowed to claim a religious exemption.

White evangelical Protestants and other Protestants of color, both at 38%, are the only major religious groups with less than a majority saying too many people are claiming religious exemptions.

But majorities do say a religious exemption is OK if there is a document from a religious leader (51%), a record of refusing other vaccinations (55%) or the person belongs to a religious group that has a record of refusing other vaccines (55%.)

Only 39% believe that simply stating that the COVID-19 vaccine goes against one's religious beliefs should grant them an exemption.

The survey's margin of error is plus or minus 1.7 percentage points at the 95% level of confidence. "In addition to sampling error, surveys may also be subject to error or bias due to question wording, context, and order effects," the pollsters said.