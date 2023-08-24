×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: covid | vaccine | cdc | infection | death

CDC: Boy Who Died After Vaccine Had Bacterial Infection

By    |   Thursday, 24 August 2023 12:43 PM EDT

A 13-year-old boy who died three days after receiving his second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine had a bacterial infection that caused his death, according to research scientists with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Preliminary autopsy reports showed that Jacob Clynick of Michigan had myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle researchers say is a rare side effect developed after COVID-19 vaccination.

But the CDC said Clynick, who passed on June 16, 2021, died from a "rapidly progressive and often fatal" Clostridium septicum infection, which was found in his spleen, kidneys, liver, heart, and lungs.

The infection led to sepsis, the CDC said.

Joseph Clynick, Jacob Clynick's father, told the Detroit Free Press he still believes his son's death "had to have something to do with the vaccine. It doesn't make any sense that it wouldn't."

Randy Tashjian, then-deputy chief medical examiner for the Michigan Institute of Forensic Science and Medicine, in emails with the CDC and in a medical journal article he co-authored, argued that he still believes myocarditis was the cause of Jacob Clynick's death.

Tashjian added that whether or not the vaccine contributed "is unknown at this time."

Clynick's death spurred debate over whether children should be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A 13-year-old boy who died three days after receiving his second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine had a bacterial infection that caused his death, according to research scientists with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
covid, vaccine, cdc, infection, death
204
2023-43-24
Thursday, 24 August 2023 12:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved