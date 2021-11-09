×
Tags: Coronavirus | covid | plastic | waste | oceans | masks | beaches

Study: Masks and COVID-Related Plastic a Major Pollutant of Oceans and Beaches

face mask lays on sand at beach
A face mask lays discarded on Talacre Beach on Sept. 20, 2021, in Talacre, Wales. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 09 November 2021 11:42 AM

As world leaders and climate activists gather in Glasgow, Scotland, a new study from the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) released on Monday found that more than 25,000 tons of pandemic-related plastic waste is polluting the global ocean, threatening marine life and ecosystems.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for single-use plastic, and has also exacerbated the deastating environmental problem, the study noted. 

The world has generated more than 8 million tons of pandemic-related plastic waste, with most of this waste emanating from hospitals, Axios reported. It mainly accumulates on beaches and coastal sediments.

"The released plastics can be transported over long distances in the ocean, encounter marine wildlife, and potentially lead to injury or even death," the study researchers said in PNAS. "The plastic debris could also facilitate species invasion and transport of contaminants, including the COVID-19 virus," they added.

Most of the plastic is from medical waste generated by hospitals, exceeding the amount from personal protection equipment and online-shopping package material, according to the study.

In Brazil, scientists found a protective mask in a dead penguin's stomach. Reports have also documented fish entrapped in a medical glove, Axios reported.

The study authors concluded innovative technologies need to be promoted for better plastic waste collection, classification, treatment, and recycling, as well as the development of more environmentally friendly materials.

Newsfront
