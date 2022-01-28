Survey: Travelers Less Worried About Omicron Surge Than About Delta

A survey conducted by FinanceBuzz indicates that although travel is slowing due to a global surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant, travelers are less concerned about traveling now than during the delta variant surge.

The survey found that 43% of U.S. adults canceled plans during the initial outbreak of COVID in May 2020, 35% during the delta variant in August 2021, and only 31% during omicron in January of this year.

Nearly 31% of respondents, however, said they would be "much less likely" to fly if mask mandates ended on airplanes, an 8-point increase since the delta variant lastAugust.

The most significant concern for international travelers was getting COVID-19 while abroad and needing to quarantine at 41%, beating out needing medical care at 34%, flight cancellations at 34%, restrictions affecting plans at 33%, mask mandates at 25% and vaccine mandates at 23%.

Among the suggestions FinanceBuzz gives to travelers concerned about COVID-19 are to book refundable options, use points and miles, be flexible with where and when, use travel credit cards with insurance, and buy travel insurance that covers pandemics.

FinanceBuzz surveyed 1,000 to 1,500 U.S. adults aged 18 or older, who constitution a nationally representative sample, on May 12, 2020, Aug. 5, 2021, and Jan. 12.