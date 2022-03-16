Poll: Most Americans Don't Worry About Getting COVID Now

A new poll finds that most Americans no longer worry about contracting COVID-19.

The Economist/YouGov poll reports that 56% of those responding said they were not too worried, or worried at all about getting COVID-19, considering their risk factors and the seriousness of the disease, compared with 46% that said they were somewhat or very worried.

The percentages were about the same across nearly all demographic groupings, including gender, ethnicity, vaccination status, income and region of the country.

The only exception was that 54% of Blacks were either somewhat or very worried, compared with 47% who were not worried about getting the virus, according to the poll.

Along political lines, 60% of people who voted for President Joe Biden in 2020 said they were worried about getting sick with COVID-19, compared with just 21% of people that voted for former President Donald Trump, according to the poll.

A higher percentage of people in urban areas (51%) said they were worried than those in suburban areas (45%) and rural areas (38%).

In the past week, 44% said they wore a mask either all of the time or most of the time when they went out, compared with 56% that said they would either wear one ''some of the time'' or not at all.

The poll was conducted with 1,500 adult U.S. citizens March 12-15 by The Economist and YouGov and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

While concerns among the population seem to be subsiding over the pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president and point man on fighting the disease, said that the threat of the virus is not over.

''It is likely that we’re not done with this when it comes to vaccines,'' Breitbart reported that Fauci told CNBC. ''The problem here and throughout the world is that the memory of what happened fades very quickly. I would hope that this completely catastrophic experience that we’ve had over the last two-plus years will make it so that we don’t forget, and we do the kind of pandemic preparedness that is absolutely essential,''

According to Breitbart, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is introducing an amendment to remove Fauci from his post as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to report a decline in new cases, deaths, and hospitalizations from COVID since the peak of the omicron wave in January.