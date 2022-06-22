×
Tags: covid | hakeem jeffries

N.Y. Dem Rep. Jeffries Tests Positive for COVID, Not Symptomatic

Hakeem Jeffries
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 22 June 2022 03:55 PM

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., on Wednesday said he tested positive for COVID-19, but that he was not symptomatic.

Jeffries, the chair of the House Democratic Caucus who is vaccinated and boosted, in a statement said he was isolating and working from home.

"As part of routine testing while in Washington, D.C., I received a positive COVID PCR test result," Jeffries said in a statement.

"Thankfully, I am not currently symptomatic. Under guidance from the Office of the Attending Physician, I am isolating and working from home.

"Most importantly, I am grateful to be vaccinated and boosted and encourage everyone to seek additional shots when advised by public health authorities or your doctor. I look forward to being back out in the community soon."

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Wednesday, 22 June 2022 03:55 PM
