N.Y. Dem Rep. Jeffries Tests Positive for COVID, Not Symptomatic

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., on Wednesday said he tested positive for COVID-19, but that he was not symptomatic.

Jeffries, the chair of the House Democratic Caucus who is vaccinated and boosted, in a statement said he was isolating and working from home.

"As part of routine testing while in Washington, D.C., I received a positive COVID PCR test result," Jeffries said in a statement.

"Thankfully, I am not currently symptomatic. Under guidance from the Office of the Attending Physician, I am isolating and working from home.

"Most importantly, I am grateful to be vaccinated and boosted and encourage everyone to seek additional shots when advised by public health authorities or your doctor. I look forward to being back out in the community soon."

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks.