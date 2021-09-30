CDC Gets Blowback for Urging 'Pregnant People' to Get Vaccinated

A new push by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for ''pregnant people'' to get vaccinated has been met with blowback from some over the guidance and the use of the word ''people,'' not "women," the Washington Examiner reports.

The agency, in a recommendation released Wednesday, called for "urgent action to increase Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination among people who are pregnant, recently pregnant (including those who are lactating), who are trying to become pregnant now, or who might become pregnant in the future,'' saying the benefits of vaccination ''outweigh known or potential risks.''

"'Pregnant people' and 'trust the science' are mutually exclusive phrases,'' conservative podcast host Ben Shapiro tweeted.

'''Pregnant people.' So much for following the science,'' former NRA spokeswoman and radio host Dana Loesch tweeted. ''The word is 'women.' Stop the sexism.''

More than 160 expectant mothers have died from COVID, according to the CDC, including 22 last month. Less than one-third of pregnant women have been vaccinated, the agency reported.

"Pregnancy can be both a special time and also a stressful time — and pregnancy during a pandemic is an added concern for families," CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky said in a statement. "I strongly encourage those who are pregnant or considering pregnancy to talk with their healthcare provider about the protective benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine to keep their babies and themselves safe."

Pregnant women are at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, according to the CDC.

''Although the overall risk of severe illness is low, pregnant and recently pregnant people are at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 when compared with non-pregnant people," the department's website reads. "Severe illness includes illness that requires hospitalization, intensive care, need for a ventilator or special equipment to breathe, or illness that results in death.

"Additionally, pregnant people with COVID-19 are at increased risk of preterm birth and might be at increased risk of other adverse pregnancy outcomes, compared with pregnant women without COVID-19."