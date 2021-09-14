Anti-Vaccine Colorado Radio Host Bob Enyart Dies of COVID

Conservative Colorado radio host Bob Enyart, who urged his listeners to boycott coronavirus vaccines, has died from COVID-19 at age 62, TPM reported.

Enyart is the fifth anti-vaccine radio personality to die from COVID-19 in recent weeks.

Fred Williams, Enyart’s “Real Science Radio” co-host, announced the death on Facebook, writing that “it comes with an extremely heavy heart that my close friend and co-host of Real Science Radio has lost his battle with COVID.”

Wiliams called Enyart “one of the smartest, and without question the wisest person I’ve known. All the while being exceedingly kind and humble, and always, always willing to listen and discuss anything you wanted.”

Prior to his death, Enyart had announced that he and his wife would not take the vaccines, because he said fetal cells had been used in their development, and he encouraged his followers to make the same choice to “further increase social tension and put pressure on the child killers,” according to TPM.

Enyart, who was also a pastor, successfully sued the state in October over Colorado’s health orders on masks at religious services.

He also served as the spokesman for American Right to Life, which describes itself as the “abolition wing of the pro-life movement,” according to The Denver Post.

According to his website, Enyart aired more than 6,000 radio and TV shows across 80 cities and is in the top 5% of all authors for book and video sales.

Before becoming a pastor and talk show host, Enyart designed software for Army helicopters and worked at Microsoft as a computer analyst.

Marc Bernier, Phil Valentine, Jimmy DeYoung Sr. and Dick Farrel also died from the coronavirus after harshly criticizing the vaccine on their radio shows.

Farrel and Valentine eventually expressed regret for not getting the vaccine, according to their family members.