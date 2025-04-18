Government's COVID Website Claims Lab Leak

The federal government’s COVID information website now says COVID-19 was caused by a leak at a Chinese laboratory.

Covid.gov redirects to a White House branded page that lays out information on the virus’ origin from a report by House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The website previously offered information on vaccine and testing, Mediaite reported. Dr. Anthony Fauci, who served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases during COVID, is castigated for burying the lab leak theory to promote a “preferred narrative.’

EcoHealth Alliance is accused of using taxpayer money to fund “dangerous gain-of-function research” in Wuhan that led to the spread of COVID. EcoHealth is currently under investigation by the Justice Department.

The National Institute of Health is accused of deleting records and having weak oversight over the work EcoHealth Alliance was doing, according to the website, with a Fauci adviser alleged to have obstructed investigations and misled Congress. The World Health Organization is blamed for allegedly caving “to pressure from the Chinese Communist Party” in its pandemic response.

Covid.gov also sharply criticizes the policies put in place to stop the pandemic, including calling social distancing “arbitrary,” dismissing mask mandates as unproven and claiming lockdowns had a devastating impact on mental health, the economy and youth, Mediaite reported.

Covidtests.gov also redirects to the new website, the Verge reported.

According to Mediaite, the website changeover happened around Thursday, April 10.