×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: covid | 19 | vaccines | nasal spray | health | world

COVID-19 Nasal Spray Fails to Deliver Vaccine Protection

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 11 October 2022 06:49 PM EDT

Only a minority of participants had positive immune responses to an experimental COVID-19 vaccine administered nasally, a study published in The Lancet revealed.

Researchers using the AstraZeneca nasal vaccine also found that autoimmune responses detected were weaker than those after standard shot injections, with antibodies rarely rising higher than the level observed following the initial infection.

According to the trial, researchers gave the spray to 30 participants who had not yet been immunized against SARS-CoV-2, with 14 provided a second dose 28 days after their first. Meanwhile, another 12 received different vaccines.

“The nasal spray did not perform as well in this study as we had hoped,” lead researcher and Oxford University professor Sandy Douglas admitted. “This was quite different from recent data from China, which has suggested good results can be achieved by delivery of a similar vaccine deep into the lungs with a more complex nebulizer device.”

“We believe that delivery of vaccines to the nose and lungs remains a promising approach, but this study suggests there are likely to be challenges in making nasal sprays a reliable option,” she added.

According to The Hill, other companies are also developing nasally administered alternatives to their shots, with close to 100 currently in development.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Only a minority of participants had positive immune responses to an experimental COVID-19 vaccine administered nasally, a study published in The Lancet revealed. Researchers using the AstraZeneca nasal vaccine also found that autoimmune responses detected...
covid, 19, vaccines, nasal spray, health, world
206
2022-49-11
Tuesday, 11 October 2022 06:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved