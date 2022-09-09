Several Large US Companies Quietly Rolling Back COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Several large U.S. companies are rolling back COVID-19 vaccine mandates but staying mum during the process, reports Axios.

Goldman Sachs lifted vaccination requirements everywhere but New York City this week while JPMorgan & Chase Co. said in March that it would start hiring unvaccinated individuals again. Cisco in June stopped requiring vaccination for "office entry, travel, event attendance, or visiting customers, partners, and other third parties."

"[Companies] decided that the rationale for [mandates] had become weak enough that they don't want to continue," Jeff Levin-Scherz, population health leader at Willis Towers Watson, told the news outlet.

"At this point in the pandemic, the case for vaccine mandates is much weaker than it was in 2021," said Dr. Leana Wen, a public health professor at George Washington University.

The Biden administration last fall ordered companies with 100 or more employees to require workers to get vaccinated or be tested weekly, a directive the Supreme Court blocked in January of this year.

Instead, the high court allowed a more limited mandate requiring healthcare workers at facilities receiving federal money to be vaccinated.

The White House on Thursday called on businesses to take key actions to protect employees and customers, including helping their employees access updated COVID-19 vaccines, ensuring that they know about COVID-19 treatment options and how to access them and improving indoor air quality across their buildings.