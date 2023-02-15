×
Tags: COVID-19 | vaccines | grant | house | ecohealth

Rep. Lesko to Newsmax: We Plan to Unearth 'Everything' About COVID-19

(Newsmax/"America Agenda")

Wednesday, 15 February 2023 07:59 PM EST

Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the House panel on the origins of COVID-19 plans to find out "everything" about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking with "American Agenda" on Wednesday, Lesko said, "Well, we hope to find out everything and anything about COVID.

"That includes the origins of COVID-19, but it also includes how the money — the COVID-19 money — was spent, why there was so much fraud, what the effects of the lockdowns on our schools are, what the effects of vaccines are, adverse reactions to the vaccines, the process about approving the vaccines, anything and everything to do with COVID. That's what our select subcommittee is going to investigate. And at the end of the two years, we're going to submit a report to Congress and to the world."

The congresswoman said she spoke last week with acting director of the National Institute of Health Lawrence Tabak. "He claims," Lesko said, "that the United States spent no money in this subgrant" to EcoHealth "for anything related to the coronavirus."

The congresswoman goes on to say that the COVID panel has "conflicting information" about Tabak's claim.

On Oct. 20, 2021, Tabak sent a letter to Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who was then the ranking member and is now the chair of the House Oversight Committee, saying, "[T]he bat coronaviruses studied under the NIH grant to EcoHealth Alliance Inc. and subaward to the Wuhan Institute of Virology [WIV] are not and could not have become SARS-CoV-2," because SARS-CoV-2, "the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic," and the viruses studied at the WIV — or according to one EcoHealth vice president, a Wuhan bioweapons lab — "are genetically very distant."

Wednesday, 15 February 2023 07:59 PM
