Economist-YouGov Poll: 3 in 10 Americans Did Not Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Despite the government mandates and restrictions, a new Economist-YouGov poll found that 3 in 10 Americans did not take any COVID-19 vaccine.

While a 71% majority said they have received "at least one shot of any manufacturer's COVID-19 vaccine," 29% said they have not received any.

Broken down by political affiliation, 39% of independents said they did not get a COVID vaccine, followed by 35% of Republicans and 14% of Democrats.

People who voted for Trump reported being far less likely to have received a vaccine for the coronavirus, with 34% saying they did not get one. But a vast majority — 91% — of Biden voters said they got at least one COVID vaccine.

During a CNN town hall in July 2021, President Joe Biden claimed that COVID-19 vaccines stop transmission of the virus and that vaccinated people would not get the virus.

"But again, one last thing," Biden said at the time. "I — we don't talk enough to you about this, I don't think. One last thing that's really important is we're not in a position where we think that any virus — including the delta virus, which is much more transmissible and more deadly in terms of unvaccinated people — the — the various shots that people are getting now cover that. They're — you're OK. You're not going to — you're not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations."

According to Breitbart, Biden would suggest months later that vaccinated people were not spreading the virus, as public health officials continued to coax, criticize, and coerce Americans to roll up their sleeves.

The fully vaccinated and twice boosted president tested positive for COVID-19 in late July.

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci told Fox News in mid-July that vaccines help protect people from dying or being hospitalized, even if they do not work "overly well" at preventing people from being infected.

Fauci fully recommended getting vaccinated to protect against severe disease.

"One of the things that's clear from the data [is] that even though vaccines — because of the high degree of transmissibility of this virus — don't protect overly well against infection, they protect quite well against severe disease leading to hospitalization and death," he said.

The poll was taken Aug. 28-30 and surveyed 1,500 U.S. adults. No margin of error was given.