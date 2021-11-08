×
Tags: Coronavirus | Vaccines | covid | 19 | vaccine | mandate | losangeles

Hundreds Rally in Los Angeles Against Vaccine Mandates

Hundreds Rally in Los Angeles Against Vaccine Mandates

Protesters demonstrate against  Los Angeles' COVID-19 vaccination mandate for city employees and contractors at a March for Freedom rally on Nov. 8, 2021, in Grand Park outside City Hall. The city has set a Dec. 18 deadline for all city employees and contractors to be vaccinated except those with religious or medical exemptions. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 08 November 2021 09:34 PM

Hundreds gathered on Monday in Los Angeles' Grand Park to protest the city's new coronavirus vaccine mandate. 

The ''March for Freedom,'' organized by the Firefighters for Freedom, a city firefighter group that asserts that such mandates are unconstitutional, drew possibly 1,000 attendees.

Breitbart reports that in order to enter many businesses in the city of Los Angeles, people will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination starting Monday. This new rule applies to restaurants, theaters, shopping malls, and nail and hair salons.

City officials are giving businesses time to adapt to the new rules and will begin to conduct inspections and enforcement on Nov. 29. A first offense comes with a warning, while a second incurs a $1,000 fine. As violations increase, fines will increase as well.

Harrison Wollman, a spokesperson for Mayor Eric Garcetti, said in a statement that ''these rules are in place to keep Angelenos safe, and help us get the economy back to full strength as quickly as possible. We are committed to working closely with local businesses, so that they have the information and resources they need to better protect their workers and customers.''

Breitbart adds that there has been major pushback against the city's vaccine mandates, including one that requires all city workers, including first responders, to either get vaccinated or lose their jobs.

