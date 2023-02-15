×
Sen. Marshall: Drop Vaccine Requirement for Foreign Travelers

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 15 February 2023 04:28 PM EST

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., on Wednesday introduced legislation to drop a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention policy that requires foreign travelers to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

"Millions of individuals, including many involved in the North American supply chain, need to legally travel in and out of the United States on a regular basis for their jobs," Marshall said. "Requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for a work-related commute or responsibility is an unnecessary headache, but, for the Biden administration, vaccine politics come before the American economy.

"Our legislation puts an end to this madness and reopens the United States for business to all individuals, regardless of their vaccination status."

The Biden administration last week said it opposed legislation introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., that would end a requirement that most foreign air travelers be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, but the House passed it.

"This policy has allowed loved ones across the globe to reunite while reducing the spread of COVID-19 and the burdens it places on the healthcare system in the United States," the White House said.

The Biden administration in June dropped its requirement that people arriving in the U.S. must test negative for COVID-19 but has not lifted CDC vaccination requirements for most foreign travelers.

The White House plans to end the COVID-19 public health emergency on May 11.

"As we approach the end of the public health emergency, the administration will review all relevant policies, including this one," the White House said.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.



Wednesday, 15 February 2023 04:28 PM
