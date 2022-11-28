Poll: Plurality Believe COVID-19 Pandemic Will 'Never End'

A new YouGov survey for The Economist showed that roughly one-third of Americans believe the COVID-19 pandemic will "never end" -- with opinions on this topic ranging drastically.

Meanwhile, 25% of respondents believe the pandemic "has already ended," with 22% saying it will end after 2023 and another 15% arguing it would end sometime next year.

The results are most notable when divided amongst party lines: While 40% of Republicans believe the pandemic is already over, only 24% of independents and 13% of Democrats shared the same sentiment.

At the same time, independents were the most skeptical of the pandemic ever ending -- at 36%, with 28% of Republicans and 30% of Democrats offering the same position.

The survey of 1,500 U.S. citizens, ages 18 and above, was taken via web-based interviews from Nov. 19-22.

The margin-of-error rate is 3.2 percentage points.

YouGov's poll comes at the backdrop of President Joe Biden declaring the COVID pandemic over in September, qualifying it with the fact that the U.S. still has a "problem" with the virus.

"We’re still doing a lot of work on it. It’s – but the pandemic is over," Biden told reporters.

However, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" that the U.S. is "certainly" still in the COVID pandemic.

"I think the idea that, 'Forget it, this is over.' It isn’t," said Fauci, while adding he doesn't want "to see anyone suffer and die from COVID."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 305,082 COVID-19 cases this week.

Additionally, the CDC reports 3,525 hospitalizations and 2,644 deaths were recorded over the same period, due to the virus.