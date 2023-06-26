×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: covid 19 | pandemic funding | unions | education

Some Schools Used COVID Funding for Staff Bonuses

By    |   Monday, 26 June 2023 04:34 PM EDT

In many school districts across the United States, record funding for education institutions enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic has gone toward teacher and staff bonuses.

According to a Monday report by the Washington Free Beacon, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona's pledge that the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 would reverse learning damages caused by the pandemic has fallen flat.

Four recent district financial disclosures served as examples. The first was the Wake County Public School System in North Carolina, which spent 78.5% of its relief from March 2020 to April 2023 on salaries and employee benefits.

A similar percentage was found within Chicago Public Schools, where 77% of its pandemic money was used on staff bonuses, salaries, and benefits, per its 2022 annual report.

Even in Tennessee and Nebraska, attempts were made to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic relief spending on teacher bonuses and raises before state officials stepped in to halt the moves.

A Tennessee school district "received a total of $63,589 in questionable bonus payments from a federal grant intended to help the school system respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing comprehensive screening testing," said the office of Jason Mumpower, state comptroller of the Treasury.

The news comes a week after the National Assessment of Education Progress reported that 13-year-olds scored the lowest in reading since 2004 and the lowest in math since 1990 on their federal standardized test.

Cardona, addressing those results, argued that the Biden administration predicted the devastating effects of COVID on children's education but has taken the necessary steps to mitigate further damage.

"While this latest data reminds us how far we still need to go, I'm encouraged that the historic investments and resources provided by the American Rescue Plan and the Department of Education are beginning to show positive results," Cardona emphasized.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
In many school districts across the United States, record funding for education institutions enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic has gone towards teacher and staff bonuses.
covid 19, pandemic funding, unions, education
305
2023-34-26
Monday, 26 June 2023 04:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved