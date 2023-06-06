Study: Red States More Fertile During Pandemic

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, it was predicted that there would be a baby boom because people who were forced to stay home had more time to conceive children.

Instead the opposite occurred: a baby bust, reported Scientific American.

But a recent study suggests that the rates of births did increase in some red states.

The study, published in April in "Human Reproduction," found that the U.S. fertility rate dropped by 17.5 births per month per 100,000 women of reproductive age after the pandemic's first wave in early to mid-2020. It then returned to a prepandemic rate of decline after the second wave in the fall and winter of 2020, Scientific American reported.

The report noted: "The states and regions that had the biggest declines in fertility were more likely to have a higher percentage of Democrats and nonwhite residents and more social distancing. In contrast, states with more Republicans, fewer nonwhite residents and less social distancing were more likely to experience fertility increases."

Sarah Adelman, research associate in environmental pediatrics at NYU Langone Health, and her colleagues analyzed changes in fertility rates in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., during the pandemic's first two waves by utilizing data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the 2020 U.S. Census, and the University of Virginia's Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service, which estimated state populations nine months after each COVID-19 wave in 2021.

What they found was that blue states such as New York and Connecticut saw fertility rates decline during their first COVID-19 waves in 2020, and red states such as Utah and Idaho had increases.

According to the researchers, residents of Democratic-leaning states and Washington, D.C., regarded COVID-19 as a greater threat, whereas people in Republican-leaning states were less likely to see the disease as dangerous.

In addition, blue states have a high proportion of people of color, a disproportionate number of whom lost their jobs and may have felt unable to care for more children.

Fertility rates increased somewhat after the second COVID-19 wave. Effective vaccines and a general loosening of pandemic restrictions may have contributed to the rebound, Adelman said.