COVID-19 Omicron Variant 'Markedly Resistant' to Vaccines, Boosters: Study

A new study authored by more than 20 scientists at Columbia and the University of Hong Kong published Wednesday says that the COVID-19 omicron variant is ''markedly resistant'' to vaccines, the New York Post reported.

''A striking feature of this variant is the large number of spike mutations that pose a threat to the efficacy of current COVID-19 vaccines and antibody therapies,'' the study read.

The scientists expressed concern in the study that the variant's ''extensive'' mutations can ''greatly compromise'' the vaccine.

''Even a third booster shot may not adequately protect against omicron infection,'' the report read. The results are ''in line with emerging clinical data on the omicron variant demonstrating higher rates of reinfection and vaccine breakthroughs,'' the authors said.

Another study released the same day from the University of Hong Kong found that omicron is roughly 70 times more transmissible than delta but less severe.

''It is not too far-fetched to think that this [COVID-19] is now only a mutation or two away from being pan-resistant to current antibodies,'' the study read.

''We must devise strategies that anticipate the evolutional direction of the virus and develop agents that target better conserved viral elements,'' the authors added.

Dr. Vin Gupta of the University of Washington told NBC's ''Today'' on Thursday that they are ''forecasting that cases are going to rise'' in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, but that those vaccinated will experience less severe symptoms, according to People magazine.

''We have to get comfortable with fully vaccinated folks testing positive. That's going to be our new normal,'' Gupta said. ''But people should not worry about that because the purpose of vaccines is not to prevent a positive test or a respiratory virus like omicron, it's to keep you out of the hospital, and that's exactly what they're doing.''