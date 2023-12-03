×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: covid-19 | flu | syndemic | health care

Experts Warn of Possible 'Syndemic' This Winter

By    |   Sunday, 03 December 2023 03:39 PM EST

Medical experts are warning that the country could face a "syndemic" as the weather cools and COVID-19 and flu cases begin to rise.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, syndemics are epidemics that interact with each other in ways that increase the adverse effects on communities that face systemic inequalities.

Raj Rajnarayanan, assistant dean of research and associate professor at the New York Institute of Technology campus in Jonesboro, Arkansas, told Fortune in a recent interview that the United States is a "sitting duck" when it comes to the threat of a syndemic.

"Strained hospital capacities, workforce exhaustion, burnout, a lack of effective therapeutic tools, poor communication, a lack of compliance [with COVID-19 precautions], a lack of continuity planning, and the pervasive influence of social determinants of health" hampers the country's health care infrastructure, according to Rajnarayanan.

Prominent COVID-19 modeler Jay Weiland told the magazine he has "little doubt" that cases will surge this winter, saying that there's a "reasonable chance" the number of cases will surpass the winter spike seen last year when the Omicron variant emerged.

"Last year really showed what happens when we go a few years without seeing our normal viral trends," said Dr. Karen Acker, a specialist in pediatric infectious diseases at New York-Presbyterian Komansky Children's Hospital.

"It may take some time for viral levels and the immunity dynamic to level out," Acker said. "This may be another bad year."

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Medical experts are warning that the country could face a "syndemic" as the weather cools and COVID-19 and flu cases begin to rise.
covid-19, flu, syndemic, health care
238
2023-39-03
Sunday, 03 December 2023 03:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved