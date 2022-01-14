Axios: Biden 'Bombed Big-Time on Things That Matter Most'

As Year 1 of the Biden administration comes to a close, an Axios analysis has found President Joe Biden has "by almost every measure bombed big-time on the things that matter most."

The analysis noted a poll having the president with the lowest presidential approval rating in modern history (33%) at this point even had the White House issuing a memo to call it "an outlier."

The centrist media outlet noted the low number was bad enough, but the move to call it an outlier – while noting other approval ratings are under water in the 40s – shows the White House is acknowledging the "negative" numbers and feeling it necessary to attack it.

"We stand by our numbers," Quinnipiac University pollster Doug Schwartz told Axios.

Axios did note the administration has passed an infrastructure bill – although a White House fact sheet does not mention its size – but its failing to pass Build Back Better at less than one-third of its original size and the latest stalling of election reform is only trumped by inflation at 7% and the administration's "baffling COVID messaging," rising infections, a Supreme Court loss on vaccine mandates, and an unmet campaign promise to "shut down the virus."

"It's rare for a president to be at odds with Republicans, moderate Democrats and liberal Democrats — all at once," Axios' analysis read. "But that's where Biden finds himself at the start of an election year that many Democrats believe will result in the loss of the House and maybe the Senate."

Among the biggest shortcomings in Year 1, according to Axios:

The worst inflation in 39 years.

Failed Afghanistan withdrawal.

Vaccine mandate loss in the Supreme Court.

Supply chain woes and empty store shelves.

Russia rhetoric increasing in the face of Biden warnings.

Axios outlined where Biden goes next:

Go back to moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to take another swing at Build Back Better.

Get more money for COVID-19 response, buying more boosters – which have become a debate among scientists – antiviral pills, masks and tests.

Keep trying on election reform after even Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., had to admit Biden's speech this week went "too far."

"The bottom line: Build Back Better was supposed to be Biden's FDR moment," Axios' analysis concluded. "Voting rights could have been his LBJ moment. Instead, he's likely to end Year 1 with neither."