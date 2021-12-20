Royal Caribbean Ship in Miami Has 48 Passengers and Crew Get COVID-19

Symphony of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked at Miami, had 48 passengers and crew members of a total of 6,091 test positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to NPR.

''Each person quickly went into quarantine. Everyone who tested positive was asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, and we continuously monitored their health,'' a statement from Royal Caribbean International read.

One passenger told the Miami Herald that his aunt ''started feeling very ill with a sore throat and an earache and later developed a strong cough. After testing positive for COVID-19, James Johnson of Orlando said she only received an oxygen and temperature check and were told that medical staff was too overwhelmed to monitor her more closely.''

Royal Caribbean spokesperson Lyan Sierra-Caro told NPR in response to the report from the Herald that ''all [of those infected] were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. We did not have any critical cases on board.''

Royal Caribbean requires all passengers aged 12 and older to have two doses of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, per NPR.

Passengers 2 and older must also show a negative test taken two to three days before boarding.

''The cruise sailed with 95% of the onboard community fully vaccinated, and 98% of those who tested positive were fully vaccinated,'' the company said.

The COVID-19 cases from the Dec. 11 cruise were identified after contact tracing a passenger who tested positive.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the cruise ship remains under observation after an investigation. The ship is reportedly still on its schedule and will continue the cruise.