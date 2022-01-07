Amazon Shortens Paid Leave Over COVID-19 After New CDC Guidelines

Amazon is shortening its paid leave policy from 10 to seven days for employees that test positive for COVID-19 after a change in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) policy, The Hill reported on Friday.

The new CDC policy shortened the recommended quarantine isolation from 10 to five days, a media statement released on Dec. 27 read.

"Throughout the past two years, we have consistently based our response to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the advice of our own medical experts," the company said, per The Hill.

"Do not come to work if you are sick," a message obtained by Reuters read. "Additional leave options are available for individuals who remain symptomatic beyond one week."

Amazon joins a growing number of companies and universities that have adopted the new CDC guidelines for their own amid a surge in COVID-19 cases primarily caused by the omicron variant.

According to data compiled by The New York Times, the U.S. averaged close to 600,000 new coronavirus cases per day in the past week.