Pa. Judge: Voting Machine Supervisor Can't Sue Trump

A Pennsylvania judge ruled that a voting machine supervisor can't sue former President Donald Trump for claims of fraud in the state's 2020 election tabulations, saying the declarations are protected by presidential immunity, The Hill reported Tuesday.

Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael Erdos said "other legal proceedings may examine the propriety of his statements and actions while he was the president and whether, as the plaintiffs in this and other cases contend, it was this conduct which served as the actual threat to our democracy. But this case is not the proper place to do so. Here, Trump is entitled to presidential immunity."

However, one of the statements mentioned in the lawsuit was made after Trump was no longer president, and thus he is not immune from those remarks, according to The Hill.

In the lawsuit, James Savage, the Pennsylvania voting machine supervisor, alleged that Trump, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, two poll watchers, and others conspired to defame him, which led to Savage receiving death threats. He also suffered two heart attacks.

Erdos ruled that the two statements made while he was president were part of Trump's official duties and that "the topic of these statements — claims from third parties and the president about irregularities in the presidential election, which on their face called into question the integrity of the election and whether now-President Joseph Biden had been duly elected — was undoubtedly a matter of great public concern," The Hill reported.