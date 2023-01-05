Soros Doubles Funding to Group Aiming to Pack Supreme Court

Billionaire George Soros has increased donations to a progressive group dedicated to packing the Supreme Court.

Soros' funding indicates progressives remain determined to reshape the high court, The Washington Free Beacon reported.

Open Society Foundations, a nonprofit financed by Soros, gave $4.5 million to Demand Justice to "support policy advocacy on court reform" during fiscal year 2021, tax filings show.

That amount nearly was double the $2.5 million Soros gave to Demand Justice in 2018, when it formed to oppose Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation.

Demand Justice's website says the group is "working to restore balance to the courts by reforming the Supreme Court, expanding the circuit and district courts, and championing new judges with experience as public defenders, civil rights lawyers, legal aid lawyers, and labor lawyers who represent working people."

Progressives, though, have suffered major setbacks in recent years, including the confirmation of conservative Associate Justices Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, Democrats' failure in trying to end the Senate filibuster, and the overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide.

Demand Justice refused to wilt, however, and called for protests during the Supreme Court's last term when historic rulings were announced on abortion and Second Amendment rights.

Following the leak of a 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision draft, Demand Justice Executive Director Brian Fallon called for the removal of protective fencing around the Supreme Court so protesters could demand "more accountability" of justices.

"SCOTUS leaks are good," Fallon tweeted in May. "Elite lawyers on both the left and right treating the Court as precious all these years have just been giving cover to an institution that is wholly unaccountable. Rip the veil off."

As threats to Supreme Court justices increased following the Dobbs opinion leak, a man was arrested outside Kavanaugh's home and confessed to plans to assassinate the justice.

After the high court released its Dobbs decision that overturned Roe, Fallon, a former press secretary for Hillary Clinton, urged Democrats to expand the Court's seats and referred to the conservative majority as "illegitimate."

Demand Justice, which does not disclose its donors, is run by Soros' Sixteen Thirty Fund.

Open Society also donated $35 million in 2021 to groups backing the defund the police movement, Fox News reported.