Biden Stands By Pledge to Nominate a Black Woman to the Supreme Court: WH

President Joe Biden stands by his pledge to nominate a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

Psaki did not confirm liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement, telling reporters any announcement would be up to Breyer.

The insistent calls for Biden to honor his campaign pledge began almost immediately.

“In the wake of Justice Breyer’s retirement, I want to voice my support for President Biden in his pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court,” Sen. Patty Murray (Wash.), the No. 3 Senate Democrat, said in a statement, according to The Hill. “The Court should reflect the diversity of our country, and it is unacceptable that we have never in our nation’s history had a Black woman sit on the Supreme Court of the United States — I want to change that."

Biden himself referred to this pledge, The Hill said, at a primary debate in Febrtuary 2020: "We talked about the Supreme Court — I’m looking forward to making sure there’s a Black woman on the Supreme Court to make sure we in fact get everyone represented,” Biden said. It's a point he has made repeatedly since.

Breyer's retirement comes after months of pleas from liberals to clear the decks for a younger justice to be appointed while Democrats hold a slender majority in the Senate.

Many polls have shown Republicans regaining congressional control in the coming midterms.

