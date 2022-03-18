×
WH Slams Sen. Cotton for Voting Against Ukraine Aid

Tom Cotton
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. (Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 18 March 2022 01:25 PM

The White House hit back at Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., after he criticized the administration's "timidity" in providing aid to Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Cotton had tweeted: "No more timidity and half measures. It's time to send Ukraine the weapons needed to end this invasion."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki pushed back in a tweet of her own, saying: "@TomCottonAR had a chance last week to back his words with actions by voting for the security assistance for Ukraine that the President announced yesterday. He and 30 of his fellow Senate Republicans voted against that money."

The Hill reported that Cotton was 1 of 31 Republicans who voted against a bill that included $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine and $1.5 trillion in government funding.

The outlet noted conservatives had argued against Ukraine being tied to the broader government spending bill.

Meanwhile, Cotton's recent criticism of the Ukraine aid is not the first time he has voiced concern over it.

He told Fox News on Tuesday that the United States "could be doing more" to provide assistance to Ukraine during the ongoing invasion by Russia.

Cotton pointed to the Defense Department's rejection of a proposal from Poland to deliver MiG-29s to Ukraine, a move that the Pentagon said might provoke a "significant Russian reaction" in response.

"We could be doing more to help stop that war of aggression, and this MiG fiasco is a perfect example of it," Cotton said, adding that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "has said he wants the MiGs, that they would help them. They would help complicate Russia's war planning."

The White House hit back at Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., after he criticized the administration's "timidity" in providing aid to Ukraine.
Friday, 18 March 2022 01:25 PM
