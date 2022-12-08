×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cotton | griner | bout | release

Sen. Cotton: 'Democrats Will Agree to Set Your Worst Killers Free'

(Newsmax/"National Report")

By    |   Thursday, 08 December 2022 01:41 PM EST

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., welcomed the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian custody, but blasted details that cleared the way for her freedom.

"Joe Biden’s prisoner swap with Vladimir Putin released Viktor Bout, the notorious 'Merchant of Death' who armed America’s worst enemies,” he said in a statement Thursday. "And it left behind Paul Whelan, a Marine veteran who’s languishing in a Russian jail cell on trumped-up charges.

"Americans welcomed the release of Brittney Griner, but it shouldn’t have come at the cost of releasing one of the world’s worst arms dealers and creating a dangerous precedent for our enemies: detain Americans and Democrats will agree to set your worst killers free."

Russia freed Griner on Thursday in an exchange for Bout, a Russian arms dealer. But the U.S. failed to win freedom for Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years, according to The Associated Press.

"She's safe, she’s on a plane, she’s on her way home," President Joe Biden said from the White House, where he was joined by Griner's wife, Cherelle, and administration officials.

"We've not forgotten about Paul Whelan," Biden said. "We will keep negotiating in good faith for Paul’s release."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., welcomed the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian custody, but blasted details of the prisoner swap which cleared the way for her freedom.
cotton, griner, bout, release
198
2022-41-08
Thursday, 08 December 2022 01:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved