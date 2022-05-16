Sen. Cotton's Forthcoming Book Has Eyes on 2024

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is publishing a book about foreign policy one week after the midterm elections, indicating an agenda for a possible 2024 presidential run. The period immediately following a midterm election is traditionally the unofficial kickoff of the presidential cycle.

Titled "Only the Strong: Reversing the Left's Plot to Sabotage American Power," Cotton's book is billed as an indictment of President Joe Biden's foreign policy, according to The Washington Examiner. It will reveal "the untold inside story of how progressive ideologues and Democratic politicians abandoned the American tradition of strength, pride, and honor," according to its publisher.

Sen. Cotton, 45, is a conservative populist on some key domestic issues and is a traditional Republican hawk who believes in exercising American power abroad.

Cotton is highly educated and accomplished. He was raised on a cattle farm near the Ozark Mountains in Arkansas. He attended Harvard University and then Harvard Law School, graduating in 2002. After working as a clerk for the 5th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals, he briefly practiced law privately before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 2005. Declining an offer to serve as a military lawyer, he became an infantry officer and underwent training as a ranger. He completed tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In March 2015, Sen. Cotton made headlines after writing an open letter to the leaders of Iran — which was signed by most Republican senators — warning that any nuclear deal made with the Obama administration would require congressional approval. Two months later Congress easily passed the proposed agreement, with Cotton being the only senator to vote against it.

During the 2016 presidential election, the junior senator from Arkansas endorsed Donald Trump. He subsequently supported a number of the former president's policies, including a massive tax reform bill that passed in 2017. The following year he applauded Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.