Sen. Tom Cotton Won't Rule Out Run for WH in 2024

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., doesn’t say no when he’s asked if he’ll run for president in 2024.

Politico noted that although he talks with former President Donald Trump regularly, Cotton isn’t begging him to run again.

“That’s a decision that he will make, as well as everyone else,” Cotton said. “We have an election right in front of us that’s highly consequential. So I’ll get beyond that election before I start thinking about any future elections.”

Cotton is publishing a book about foreign policy one week after the midterm elections, indicating an agenda for a possible 2024 presidential run. The period immediately following a midterm election is traditionally the unofficial kickoff of the presidential cycle.

Titled, "Only the Strong: Reversing the Left's Plot to Sabotage American Power," Cotton's book is billed as an indictment of President Joe Biden's foreign policy, the Washington Examiner said. It will reveal "the untold inside story of how progressive ideologues and Democratic politicians abandoned the American tradition of strength, pride, and honor," according to its publisher.

In the meantime, Politico said Cotton builds few bridges with Democrats but isn’t afraid of blasting Republicans.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., had angrily reacted to Cotton’s criticisms that the Democratic Party is “conciliatory” toward Russia.

“Accusing me and other Democrats wholesale of being soft on Putin and Russia is just wrong. And it’s not something he or anybody else ought to be doing,” Shaheen said.

Cotton also pointed out his desire for a military presence during protests over George Floyd’s death in 2020 while Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, took part in a march in Washington with a church group, according to Politico.

Cotton maintained he personally was “standing up in the summer of 2020, against the BLM rioters — when some Republicans were marching with them.”