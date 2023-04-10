Florida Rep. Cory Mills Endorses Trump

Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., on Monday endorsed former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race, Time magazine reported.

"I think that what's happening in New York is a very unifying event," Mills told Time. "We need to stop the infighting and come together and unify. And I think right now the person that we need to be unifying behind is President Trump."

Mills said that if more Florida Republicans support Trump, it could dissuade Gov. Ron DeSantis from running, although DeSantis has not announced a presidential campaign but is considered a possible contender.

Mills said he spoke with Trump about hosting an event where they would announce a slew of GOP endorsements from Florida legislators and other figures, saying it would "hopefully encourage our governor to keep being an amazing governor and running our state."

"And then later, after the president finishes his four-year term, step up to keep the tiller in the right direction for the next eight years. America needs 12 years of leadership — not four and not eight."

Mills is the fourth member of Congress from Florida to endorse Trump, following Reps. Matt Gaetz, Byron Donalds, and Anna Paulina Luna.

Donalds said in a statement: "There is only one leader at this time in our nation's history who can seize this moment and deliver what we need to get us back on track, provide strength and resolve, and Make America Great Again. That is why I am honored to endorse President Donald J. Trump for president in 2024."

Luna told Time that while she supports DeSantis, "I think we need someone who will be aggressive on foreign policy, and that's Trump. You know, this is politics, you've got to pick your sides. I think that he's the person that we need right now for this country."

She added: "To be clear, I love them both. [DeSantis is] my governor, and I'm going to support him every step of the way as governor."

Luna added: "I do think that DeSantis, if he waits, has a really bright future. But I think right now, with what we need for the country, I think it's Trump."